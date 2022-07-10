Search

10 Jul 2022

Sun protection warning issued as temperatures soar

Reporter:

David Power

10 Jul 2022 6:55 PM

A sun warning has been issued by the Department of Health reminding people to protect themselves against the sun, as Ireland experienced a weekend of soaring temperatures.

Met Éireann's forecast for Sunday predicted: "Warm with highs generally between 22 and 25 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes, with sea breezes in coastal areas".

Ireland recorded its warmest day of 2022 to date, with 25.6C reached at Shannon Airport in Co Clare

The high temperatures prompted the Department of Health to comment on Twitter: “We sometimes think Irish sun isn’t real sun, but skin cancer is actually the most common cancer here in Ireland.”

Met Éireann also predicted a high sun UV index for Sunday through into Monday. 

The Irish Cancer Society advises that the sun’s UV rays can cause long-term damage to skin.

Among its advice, is that people should be aware of the UV index. 

The Irish Cancer Society also urges people to seek shade, cover up, wear sunglasses, wear sunscreen and avoid tanning and burning. 

People are urged to check out SunSmart Code on their website: www.cancer.ie

Local News

