06 Jul 2022

CSO reveals fewer young people employed in June compared to month prior

06 Jul 2022 1:48 PM

Fewer Irish young people were employed in June 2022 compared to a month prior. 

That's according to the latest data release from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which shows 5.4% of 15-24 year olds were unemployed in June this year in comparison to 4.9% in May. 

Published today (Wednesday July 6), the Monthly Unemployment Index shows the total unemployment rate for June 2022 was 4.8%, a decrease of 1.5% from June 2021. 

Commenting on today’s publication, John Mullane, Statistician, said, "The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2022 was 4.8%, up from a rate of 4.7% in May 2022 and down from 6.3% in June 2021." 

According to Mr Mullane, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people in Ireland was 134,900 last month. 

This marks a rise of 6,800 people compared to May 2022. 

Mr Mullane said, "There was a decrease of 26,000 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed from a year earlier. 

"In June 2022 the seasonally adjusted number of males unemployed was 69,200, compared to 68,700 in May 2022. The corresponding number of females unemployed was 65,700, compared to 59,400 in May 2022." 

