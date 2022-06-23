Conor McGregor in court to face charges of dangerous driving in Bentley

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has appeared in a Dublin court accused of six driving offences.

At Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning, McGregor made no indication of how he intends to plead to the charges.

The matter was remanded until Thursday September 8 at 10.30am while the Director of Public Prosecutions considers the case, and pending possible further charges, the court heard.

McGregor last appeared in court on April 7 over two counts of dangerous driving on March 22.

He was also charged with driving without insurance and a licence, and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence.

The UFC star had been travelling in his Bentley Continental GT on the N4 in west Dublin when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.

Wearing a three-piece dark navy suit, McGregor arrived at court on Thursday in a Rolls Royce with a 221-registration.

He made no comment to the media on his way in or out of the court building.