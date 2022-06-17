Majority of Irish Catholics want women priests and shorter Masses, survey finds

A majority of practising Catholics in Ireland support the ordination of women as priests and would like to see shorter Mass sermons.
The survey across 26 dioceses of tens of thousands of believers also found that people believe priests should be allowed to marry if they want to.
Those surveyed also believe there should be greater roles in the church for couples, single parents and those who are divorced or remarried.
Respondents also wanted more respect for LGBTQI+ people.
The Irish Times said the research, which has also been carried out among Catholics across the world, will be considered by a 160-strong national assembly in Athlone this weekend in preparation for a synod in Rome next year.
The survey also found that church-goes want better prepared, shorter sermons and the removal of Old Testament readings from Mass.
It will be Irish Catholics’ contribution to the worldwide Synod on Synodality called by Pope Francis for the Vatican in October 2023.
Similar survey are under way across the Catholic world in preparation for a synod due to be held in Rome.
