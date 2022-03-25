'We continue to extend a welcome' - O'Gorman confirms 6k Ukrainians accommodated so far

Over 6,000 Ukrainian refugees have been accommodated in Ireland so far.

That's according to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, which today (Friday March 25) confirmed accommodation needs have been met for 6,201 people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking on the crisis response, Minister Roderic O’Gorman said, "We are facing a humanitarian crisis on a scale never before seen in Ireland. We remain steadfast in our solidarity with the plight of people who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine, and we continue to extend a welcome to the many people who have arrived here seeking safety and shelter.

"Since the onset of this war, my Department and I have been focused on providing reception accommodation to those in need. The scale of response to this crisis has been unprecedented, and the Irish people have displayed an incredible level of generosity in their pledges of support and accommodation."

The Minister highlighted the challenge facing the State as the number of refugees entering Ireland has risen to 12,057 people.

He continued: "My officials are continuously working to source further accommodation and supports for the high numbers of people who continue to arrive every day. On March 24th, of 862 arrivals, 633 sought accommodation, the highest number to date.

"The accommodation available through local authorities, religious organisations, State bodies and pledged accommodation is unlikely to meet the level of need should the higher estimated numbers of people arriving come to pass in the weeks ahead."

Minister O'Gorman confirmed contingency options have been put in place, including using arenas and conference centres as accommodation hubs.

"Ukrainian refugees are coming here, they're looking for safety, they're looking for shelter, and that's what we'll seek to provide them with."



Minister @rodericogorman outlines Ireland's crisis response to war in Ukraine on @TonightVMTV. Watch it back: https://t.co/IBBpWJLSEc pic.twitter.com/loz3ainHZt — Green Party Ireland (@greenparty_ie) March 23, 2022

He said, "Every effort will continue to be made to ensure that use of this type of accommodation is temporary until more suitable accommodation becomes available.

"We will meet our obligations to the people fleeing here because, when we see the destruction brought to Ukraine by the Russian invasion, when we see the devastation and death caused, we know that the offer of shelter and security is the least of what we must do for those in need.”

Advanced discussions are currently taking place with Airbnb.org and the Open Community about securing temporary accommodation to those fleeing conflict.

In regards to those who have pledged accommodation in their homes, the Irish Red Cross and the Defence Forces will soon begin checks required to confirm suitability.