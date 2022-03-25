Search

25 Mar 2022

'I can’t surmise' - Taoiseach rejects suggestion Zelensky criticised Irish support

25 Mar 2022 1:05 PM

Taoiseach Micheál Martin disagrees with suggestions the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, believes Ireland is less than supportive of Ukraine's fight against Russia. 

It comes as President Zelensky addressed the European Council and namechecked EU member states he notes as supporting Ukraine throughout the crisis. 

In his virtual address, he said, "Italy, thank you for your support. Spain, we’ll find common ground. Belgium - we will find arguments. Austria, together with Ukrainians, it is an opportunity for you. I'm sure of it."

He then said, "Ireland, well, almost." 

The Ukrainian leader offered no further reasons for his comment.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, speaking on the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, played down the comment. 

Ireland, while fully backing the Ukrainian push for EU membership, has not abandoned its position of military neutrality in the face of the Russian assault. 

Mr Martin has stressed the country is not politically neutral and has committed millions of euros in non-lethal aid to Ukraine.

Ireland has also taken in more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, with thousands more expected to arrive after the Government removed any requirement for visas.

Mr Martin insisted Mr Zelensky “was actually talking in terms of the European perspective”.

He said: “I wouldn’t have taken the same slant as some may be taking from it.

“I can’t surmise in terms of what implication there is except I spoke to him last week and he was very strongly in praise of the Irish contribution, both from a humanitarian perspective, in terms of our clear support for Ukraine’s application to join the EU, and he thanked me personally for my own personal commitment to that.

“I am not going to surmise in terms of whatever particular take you would take from the use ‘almost’ or ‘practically’.”

He said people should not read too much into the comments.

“We are a militarily-neutral country, but again we facilitated the EU Peace Facility, which has been of enormous support to the Ukrainian people.

“I wouldn’t overstate it, quite frankly.”

Speaking to European leaders, Mr Zelensky said he was grateful for the sanctions imposed so far.

But he told them: “These are powerful steps. But it was a little late.

“Because if it had been preventative, Russia would not have gone to war. At least, no-one knows for sure. There was a chance.” 

He asked European leaders not to delay accepting his country’s bid to join the EU.

“Do not be late. Please.”

Pointing to the events of the last month, he said: “You saw that Ukraine should be in the EU in the near future.”

EU leaders have so far resisted the call to accelerate the accession of Ukraine to the bloc.

Mr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6, where he will speak directly to Irish politicians.

