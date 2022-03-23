Disabled refugees will not be left behind in response to Ukraine crisis - O'Gorman

The Minister for Disabilities has confirmed disabled refugees will not be left behind in Ireland's response to the Ukraine crisis.

Minister Roderic O'Gorman made the promise following a meeting on Monday (March 21) with Disabled Persons’ Organisations, disability service provider organisations and members of the Disability Stakeholder Group.

Issues discussed at the meeting - chaired by Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte - include the particular difficulties faced by people with disabilities fleeing the war in Ukraine, as well as the challenges for people with disabilities who remain there.

These challenges include the need for medical support, assistive aids and devices, and tailored accommodation needs.

Commenting on the meeting, Minister O'Gorman confirmed the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth is working "as a matter of urgency" to accommodate people.

He said, "We are seeing an unprecedented number of people who require accommodation and support, but I am heartened by the incredible generosity and solidarity being displayed in response to the conflict.

"Ireland will not leave people with disabilities behind as we respond to the crisis. There will be challenges but after meeting some of our disability organisations I know that we will work together to address them."

Minister Rabbitte also commented and said, "We know that in conflict scenarios people who are more vulnerable suffer additional hardship. We must do everything we can to support people with disabilities who arrive seeking accommodation and supports, and we also must consider how we support those who stay in Ukraine, or are currently unable to leave.

"Coordination between the government, its agencies and civil society groups and organisations is important during such conflict to ensure that everybody is working together as best they can to support people as they arrive into Ireland, including people with disabilities.

"Meeting our disability organisations underlined the challenge in accommodating people with additional needs but also showed me that we have the will to find solutions. Working together with civil society we will do everything in our power to support those affected by the war."