Search

21 Mar 2022

Leo Varadkar expects approval for fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Leo Varadkar expects approval for fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine

This comes amid the rising cases of infection in Ireland

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

21 Mar 2022 12:06 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Leo Varadkar has said a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be approved for use in Ireland, however, it may not be for everyone.

Speaking on Sunday (March 20) at the commemoration for those who lost their lives to the virus, The Tánaiste said that while the Government is awaiting advice, he thinks the vaccine programme would need to start around the middle of this year ahead of the winter season.

The fourth dose is being considered for older people and those who are medically vulnerable.

Varadkar also said that restrictions would not be re-imposed despite rising case numbers across Ireland but that the pandemic is not over yet and that while there is "ongoing cause for concern" it is not a cause for panic.

"It is a very different situation at the moment. About half of those in hospital with Covid would be in hospital anyway, it's incidental finding in their case.

"This is another wave but we don't want to anticipate it will neccessitate the reimposition of restrictions, but other things need to continue.

"We need to make sure that people have those boosters."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media