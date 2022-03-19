Search

19 Mar 2022

Over 5,000 Ukrainian refugees in Ireland receive PPS number - Humphreys

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

19 Mar 2022 1:27 PM

Over 5,000 PPS numbers have been issued to Ukrainian refugees since the beginning of the Russian invasion. 

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, confirmed the news at the opening of three new Ukrainian Support Centres across Dublin, Cork and Limerick. 

She said, "We have already issued over 5,000 PPS numbers to people who have arrived from Ukraine since the start of the invasion by Russia.

"We have also provided many families and individuals with income supports such as Supplementary Welfare Allowance (SWA). I want the people of Ukraine to know that my department is here to help and support you in every way we can." 

Officials will be present at the new centres, as well as Intreo centres, to assist Ukrainian people to obtain PPS numbers and other social supports. 

The minister continued: "These dedicated hubs in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will ensure that Ukrainian families and individuals who have fled this terrible war can get the supports they need as quickly as possible." 

She also confirmed teams of staff from the Department of Social Protection and the Department of Justice worked during the Bank Holiday yesterday (Friday March 18) and will also be working today (Saturday March 19). 

The Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, also commented: "Since I lifted the visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens travelling to Ireland on 25 February, almost 7,300 people seeking safety in Ireland have arrived and are being supported as needed.

"The Temporary Protection Directive has been activated at EU level, for the first time, to grant temporary protection to displaced persons from Ukraine. We have already granted temporary protection to more than 3,000 people, primarily through our reception facility at Dublin Airport. Staff from my department are onsite at the airport from 8am to 3am each day to ensure we are meeting all arrivals." 

People fleeing the war in Ukraine will need to bring identification such as their Ukrainian National Identity Card, their Ukrainian Passport or another form of identification to obtain a PPS number. 

The new centres will be open today from 9.15am to 3pm and from Monday (March 21) from 9.15am to 5pm. 

