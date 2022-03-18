Search

Truck driver killed in tragic overnight crash with car on Irish road

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

18 Mar 2022 12:22 PM

A man in his 30s has died after a tragic road crash over night.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal crash that occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, March 18, at Killeheen, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick.

At approximately 2.50am, a crash occurred between an articulated truck and a car. The driver of the truck, a man in his early 30s, was killed.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 50s, was injured during the collision and removed to University Hospital Limerick with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on (069) 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

