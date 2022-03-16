Govt asks Irish children to design badge honouring volunteers' work during pandemic

The government is asking Irish children to design artwork for a commemorative badge acknowledging the contribution of volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of State in the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’ Brien, launched art competition today (Wednesday March 16) in association with Volunteer Ireland.

The competition is open to primary school children from 3rd to 6th class.

Minister O'Brien said, "The design of this commemorative badge is just one of a number of initiatives being planned to acknowledge the extremely valuable contribution of volunteers during the pandemic, from volunteers in testing and vaccine centres, in organisations such as Alone and Aware, and volunteers who took part in the Community Call.

"This competition will provide an opportunity for teachers to have a discussion in the classroom on the importance of volunteering in the community, which is currently being highlighted again with volunteers all around the country responding to the Ukrainian crises."

There will be four regional winners and one national winner, with the national winning design being put forward for the commemorative badge which will be presented to volunteers at an event in May.

Each winner will a receive gift voucher and the winning National School will receive a grant of €2,000 for sports or art equipment.

Winners will be announced in April.