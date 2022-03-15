Possible presence of plastic leads to recall of fish product from Irish supermarket

The possible presence of plastic pieces has lead to the recall of a fish product from a popular Irish supermarket. 

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Dunnes Stores issued the recall for batches of Baxter & Greene Smoked Salmon Paté. 

The affected batches have a use-by date of 1703/2022. 

The product in question was sold in some stores in the Limerick and Galway areas of the country. 

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in all affected stores. 

