Covid booster doses now being offered to 12-15 year olds, HSE confirms

Covid booster doses are now being offered to 12-15 year old children, the HSE has confirmed.

Parents or guardians can book a booster appointment at a vaccination centre or attend a walk-in vaccination clinic in their area.

According to the HSE, children need to wait 6 months after their second dose (if they have already received primary vaccination) before they can get a booster.

#COVIDvaccine booster doses are now being offered to children aged 12 to 15.



You can book your child's booster appointment at a vaccination centre on a day and time that suits you or attend a walk-in vaccination clinic. For more info visit: https://t.co/3loywH465S

#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/KuUlqWjiys March 14, 2022

They will not be able to avail of a booster unless at least 179 days have passed since their second dose.

If the child has contracted Covid-19 since their second dose, they should only get a booster dose at least 6 months after their positive result, or at least six months from when their symptoms started.

The most recent Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) figures show over 30,000 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland in the last seven days.