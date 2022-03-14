Search

14 Mar 2022

'Overwhelmed' dogs charity appeals for public support after 500 surrender requests

'Overwhelmed' dogs charity appeals for public support after 500 surrender requests

'Overwhelmed' dogs charity appeals for public support after 500 surrender requests

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

14 Mar 2022 11:53 AM

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

A dogs charity is appealing for public support after being "overwhelmed" with over 500 surrender requests since the beginning of the year. 

The call from Dogs Trust Ireland - which takes in and rehomes dogs from local authority pounds all across Ireland - comes after a member of the public discovered a litter of newborn puppies in a cardboard box in his garden. 

After bringing the puppies to the charity, it was discovered they were no more than five days old. 

Head of Communications at Dogs Trust, Ciara Murran, said, "As a charity that receives no government funding, we are appealing to the public to help support our life-saving work by sponsoring a dog or a puppy playgroup so we can continue to help the dogs who need us the most."

Veterinary and Welfare Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Niamh Curran-Kelly, said, "Puppies of this age are completely and utterly dependent on their mum. Their eyes and ears are closed and they’re unable to toilet themselves or regulate their body temperature, so they wouldn’t have survived much longer their own.

"Thankfully, they got to us in time so we could give them the care they needed, including bottle feeding and toileting them every two hours. Sadly, the smallest of the litter passed away, despite veterinary intervention but unfortunately this is quite common with orphaned puppies." 

The four puppies, suspected to be Pomeranian crossbreeds, have since been rehomed. 

Image: Dogs Trust Ireland

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media