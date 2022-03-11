Bord Bia CEO calls role a 'wonderful privilege' as she announces departure

Bord Bia has announced its Chief Executive Officer will be stepping down from the role later this year.

The news of Tara McCarthy's departure was announced today (Friday March 11) by the government agency, which is responsible for the promotion of Irish food, drink and horticulture globally.

It's expected Ms McCarthy will be taking up a new position in the private sector in June 2022.

Speaking about the change, she called leading Bord Bia a "wonderful privilege" and said, "It is an exciting and thought-provoking organisation, with a powerful and inspiring mission. The wider agri-food industry faces many challenges, but thanks to the amazing people that work in and with the industry it continues to thrive.

"I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank our Chairman and Board, my committed colleagues in Bord Bia and in Government and our farmer and producer members, for the amazing support they have given me throughout my time as CEO.

"I will continue to play my full part in Bord Bia until my departure and to ensure an orderly transition. I will work in partnership with the Board as they begin the recruitment process for my successor. I wish all in Bord Bia, its leadership team and its Board continued success."

According to Bord Bia Chairman Dan MacSweeney, Ms McCarthy made "a significant contribution" to the organisation.

He said, "[It] is in a very good place due to her leadership, energy, and drive over the last five years. The search for a successor to Tara begins immediately and, in the interim, I have full confidence in the leadership team in Bord Bia to continue to successfully execute our new and exciting strategy."

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, also commented and said, "I thank Tara McCarthy for her energy, leadership and commitment to Bord Bia and the wider agri-food industry. She has guided the organisation and supported the industry through many challenges, including the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Tara has nurtured top talent, as well as building Ireland’s voice in thought leadership on sustainability, with benefits for the sector as a whole. Tara has focused on developing new markets while building on existing ones to the benefit of our world-class primary producers, farm families and fishers. I wish Tara well in her new endeavours and look forward to continuing to work with the Board and leadership team in Bord Bia into the future."