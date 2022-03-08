Who didn't pay their taxes? Photographer, farmers and publican appear on defaulters list

Revenue has reached settlements for €2.8 million for tax defaulters in the last three months of 2021, the latest Revenue tax defaulters list shows.

There was a total of 23 settlements for the period October 1 to December 31 of 2021.

The highest settlement was for Christopher Osborne a jewellery designer of 1 Glen Ellen Park, Swords, Dublin who was found to have under-declared income tax of €288,042. Interest on this came to €128,370 with penalties of €86,412.6 bringing the total to €502,824.60.

Photographer Kevin Abosch, with an address in New York, reached a settlement of €183,241.1, including interest and penalties after an audit case found an under declaration of tax of €104,188.52.

Irish Parachute Club Ltd, Clonbullogue, Co Offaly also reached a settlement. The total settlement amount was €113,446.47. It was for the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC. The amount was made up of €65,134.15 in unpaid tax, €28,772.07 in interest and €19,540.25 in fines.

Also on the list was Sean O'Connor, a coach hire operator/farmer from Castlelawn, Kilbrittain, Bandon, Co Cork who reached a total settlement of €229,072.34, including interest and penalties, for under declaration of VAT for a figure of €149,623.13.

Another farmer, John Cunningham of Kilmacoliver, Tullahought, Piltown, Co Kilkenny reached a settlement of €49,676 including interest and penalties for under declaration of income tax of €31,274.

James Dempsey of Cadamstown, Birr reached a settlement for €59,704.36 for under declaration of €28,542 in VAT.

