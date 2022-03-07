Gardai seek public assistance in finding teenage girl missing for 7 days
Gardai are appealing to the public to help trace the whereabouts of a 14 year old girl missing for one week.
Nikita Twomey has been missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since Monday February 28 and was last seen at approximately 7.30pm that day.
She is described as being approximately 5 feet 3 inches in height with a slight build, and has green eyes and short red hair.
When last seen, Nikita was wearing a purple hooded jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black The North Face jacket, black runners and a black beanie hat.
She is known to frequent areas of Dublin including Cork Street and Dublin 8.
Anyone with information on Nikita's whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
