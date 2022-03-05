Search

05 Mar 2022

 Labour agrees rules for election of new leader as Kelly stays on until result revealed

 Labour agrees rules for election of new leader as Kelly stays on until result revealed

 Labour agrees rules for election of new leader as Kelly stays on until result revealed

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

05 Mar 2022 5:22 PM

Rules have been agreed for the election of a new Labour party leader following the resignation of Deputy Alan Kelly. 

A statement released today (Saturday March 5) confirms adoption of the new rules by the party's Executive Board. 

Deputy Kelly made the announcement of his shock departure on Wednesday evening after serving as leader for less than two years. 

According to the deputy, his parliamentary colleagues informed him they had "lost collective confidence" in his leadership. 

He said, "This was a surprise to me but I accept the decision. We had a number of frank discussions in recent weeks. I have to acknowledge that we haven't been able as a party to move on in the opinion polls and I have deep regret about that." 

According to today's statement, a candidate for the leadership position may be nominated by at least two Oireachtas members of the parliamentary party, or at least five constituency councils whose members constitute at least 10% of the constituency's party membership. 

Nominations will reportedly be accepted until 12pm on Thursday March 24. 

Following the outcome of a contested election, polls will close on Friday April 22 with voting by postal ballot. 

Only TDs are eligible to put themselves forward as candidates for Labour leadership and any TD seeking nominations from constituencies must inform the General Secretary. 

If there is only one nominated candidate they will be deemed elected on Thursday March 24. 

Deputy Kelly will continue as Labour leader until the election has concluded. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media