28 Feb 2022

'Extremely concerning' - Gardai investigate assault of unarmed officer doused in accelerant

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

Gardai are investigating a serious assault on an unarmed officer which took place in the early hours of this morning (February 28). 

According to a statement from An Garda Síochána, the officer in question was found in a disorientated state and his uniform was reportedly "saturated" in an accelerant. 

The officer had been on patrol in Blacklion in Co Cavan, but reportedly could not explain the circumstances of his assault when he sought assistance from colleagues. 

Speaking this morning, Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern of the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division said, "This is a very serious and concerning attack on an unarmed member of An Garda Síochána going about their normal duties keeping people safe. Thankfully the incident has not resulted in a fatality or other serious injury.

"The exact motive for this attack is yet to be determined but it is extremely concerning that a member of An Garda Síochána appears to have been targeted and doused in some form of accelerant, the exact intent of this attack is unknown at this time." 

Uniformed officers including the Armed Support Units arrived at the scene at approximately 2am after locating their injured colleague through the Garda APLS system. 

The officer's official marked patrol vehicle was present and it was noted he had signs of physical injuries. There was also a strong smell of an accelerant in the air. 

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital, where he continues to be assessed and treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

According to a statement from Gardai, the Garda member and his family have and will continue to be provided with the assistance of the Employee Assistance Service and all of An Garda Síochána support services. 

The Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination this morning, and an incident room has been established under a Senior Investigating Officer at Cavan Garda Station. 

The Chief Superintendant is appealing for anyone with information on the attack to come forward and contact investigating Gardai, including any person driving on the N16 in Cavan passing Loughan House Prison, or the R206 and R207 at the junction with N16 between 7pm on Sunday February 27 and 3am Monday February 28. 

An Garda Síochána are appealing for any person with any information on this incident to contact Cavan Garda Station at 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Local News

