26 Feb 2022

Garda sniffer dog helps find drugs and ammunition

Garda sniffer dog finds drugs and ammunition

Reporter:

David Power

26 Feb 2022 11:05 AM

A garda sniffer dog has helped gardai detect €100,000 worth of drugs and a small amount of ammunition following a search of a house

Gardaí seized €100,000 worth of drugs and arrested one man during a search operation in Dublin 8 yesterday evening, Friday 25th February 2022.

At approximately 8.45pm, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit at Kevin Street Garda Station executed a search warrant at a residence in Dublin 8.

They were assisted by the Garda Dog Unit and garda dog Bran.

During the course of the search, €70,000 worth of suspected heroin (Diamorphine) and €30,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

All drugs are subject to analysis. Various drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of ammunition was also seized during the search.

One male, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

