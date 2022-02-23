Dunnes Stores join Charlie Bird in raising funds for Motor Neurone charity

Dunnes Stores welcomed legendary journalist Charlie Bird, his wife Claire to their flagship store in Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre this week to launch its Climb With Charlie campaign.

From Thursday, March 31 to Sunday, April 3, Dunnes Stores customers across Ireland will be asked to add an extra €2 to their shopping. Donations will go straight to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Commenting on the launch of the Dunnes Stores partnerships, Charlie Bird said: "I am so delighted to have the support and backing of Dunnes Stores. It is an amazing gesture of support and solidarity for me and my family. I know that every single euro donated will go to the two charities that are so close to my heart. So to all the people at Dunnes Stores thank you so much for what you are doing to support me."

PICTURED: Charlie Bird chats with staff as Dunnes Stores in the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

Charlie went on to say: "I also want to thank people all across the country for their incredible support as well. We now have almost 80 locations all around the country and indeed abroad where people are walk and climbing in support of what will hopefully turn into a great day of celebration. I also want to give a special mention to the scores of schools around the country and their pupils who are giving me such uplifting support."

Charlie Bird will be climbing Croagh Patrick on Saturday, April 2 to show support for everyone who has to climb their own physical and mental mountains in their daily lives. People from all over Ireland are being asked to support the campaign in their own local area, be it climbing a hill, mountain, a flight of stairs or even a short walk.

Supporters can register their own fundraisers, make donations or find out where to join local climbs on www.climbwithcharlie.ie.

Charlie is encouraging people to climb or walk in their local area, be it climbing a mountain or a short walk in the local park, and to keep on climbing the mountains of their personal battles. Due to health & safety concerns and ongoing environmental works on Croagh Patrick, the campaign cannot facilitate large numbers of people on Croagh Patrick on April 2.

A huge number of Irish celebrities have also come out in support of the Climb With Charlie campaign, including Bono, Gabriel Byrne, Imelda May, Daniel O’Donnell, Damien Dempsey, Matt Molloy, Dustin the Turkey, Derek Ryan, Michael English, the Clew Bay Pipe Band, Jennifer Zamparelli, Dermot Bannon, Baz Ashmawy and Karl Henry.