Search

21 Feb 2022

Thousands remain without power as Storm Franklin hits Ireland

Thousands remain without power as Storm Franklin hits Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Feb 2022 2:52 PM

Around 20,000 homes and businesses remain without power after Storm Franklin hit the island of Ireland.

It is the third storm to pass over the island in recent days, after Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice wreaked havoc.

This latest storm brought coastal flooding and fallen trees to parts of the island once again, with the north and north-west worst affected.

Met Eireann said gusts of more than 130kph were recorded in Co Galway and Co Donegal.

Status orange wind warnings issued for parts of the north and north-west have now lifted, while a yellow wind warning for the entirety of the Republic of Ireland expired at 9am.

A yellow wind warning for the counties of Wicklow and Wexford, on the east coast of the island, expired earlier.

Storm Franklin, coming in the wake of two other major storms, left homes and businesses across the island without power.

ESB confirmed on Monday afternoon that around 18,000 customers remain without power in the wake of the storm in the Republic, while Northern Ireland Electricity Networks confirmed that just 2,000 customers are still cut off.

ESB said that power had been restored to 11,000 people over the course of the morning, with most of the damage in the north-west.

That damage, a spokesperson said, was largely caused by fallen trees on overhead lines.

They said: “ESB Networks are working towards having power restored to the majority of customers impacted by tonight.

“However, such is the damage to the electricity network following three storms in close succession, it is likely that there will be some customers in Counties Leitrim and Donegal without power overnight.”

Parts of the country were still clearing up after Storm Eunice when the latest storm hit.

Sligo County Council had made the decision in advance to close certain coastal roads, as well as the popular Strandhill promenade, due to fears of flooding at high tide.

Brian Tapley, from ESB, said on Monday that crews had been working since first light and hoped to restore power to all customers by tonight.

“Our technicians have been nearly three or four days at this now. So fatigue is something we have to be mindful of as well,” he told RTE radio.

Deirdre Lowe, from Met Eireann, said that the country had certainly felt the impact of three storms in quick succession.

“It makes the impacts more risky. Structures have been weakened, tree roots have been weakened. There was a lot of fallen trees this morning, particularly in Donegal and Sligo.

“Certainly, one storm coming in after another. It’s due to a very strong jet stream over Ireland, which has persisted in the past week,” she told RTE radio.

She also warned that the country could see snow and sleet in the days to come.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media