BREAKING: EuroMillions jackpot winner makes contact to collect staggering sum

The National Lottery has confirmed that the €30,928,078 EuroMillions jackpot winner from the draw on Friday 11th February has come forward to make arrangements to claim their life-changing sum.

Arrangements are now being made for the big winner to claim the staggering prize.



The Mid-West ticketholder became the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner since the game was launched in 2004 after they purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

The shop is situated on the borders of Co. Clare and Co. Limerick.



A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who scooped the €30.9 million jackpot prize on Friday 11th February has contacted our prize claims team.

We are now in the process of making arrangements for the jackpot prize to be paid. This is the 9th National Lottery millionaire to be made in Ireland so far this year and once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so.”



Here is the roll call of the 17 lucky Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners to date:



July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

July 2008: A lucky player from Co. Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary.

June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin.

June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a EuroMillions jackpot worth over €187 million. A Dublin player earned half of the jackpot and picked up over €93 million.

September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre

June 2018: 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co. Tipperary share a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in Co. Tipperary.

February 2019: The Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Reilly’s Daybreak in Naul, Co. Dublin.

February 2020: A Co. Mayo family shared the €17 million jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Mulroy’s Londis Store in Castlebar.

July 2020: An online player in Dublin won a €49.5 million jackpot which they won with a €2.50 normal play ticket.

February 2022: Mid-West ticket holder scoops €30.9 million jackpot with Quick Pick ticket they purchased at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary.