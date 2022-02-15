Search

15 Feb 2022

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach 'settlement in principle' in civil sex claim

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach 'settlement in principle' in civil sex claim

15 Feb 2022 5:27 PM

The Duke of York and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sex claim filed in the US.

In a letter submitted to the United States District Court on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Andrew’s lawyers to say that the parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.

Court documents show the Duke will make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Andrew has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

