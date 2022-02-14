Search

14 Feb 2022

Almost €30,000 raised for elderly brother and sister robbed at knife point at weekend

Brother and sister Gerry and Mary O’Halloran were robbed at knife point (Image: GoFundMe)

Reporter:

David Power

14 Feb 2022 3:29 PM

A GoFundMe campaign set up by paramedics to raise funds for an elderly brother and sister robbed at knife point has raised almost €30,000 in just a few hours.

Mary O’Halloran and her 79-year-old brother Gerry were were robbed of their life savings at knifepoint over the weekend, with a sum of cash being stolen during the ordeal.

The 83-year-old woman was visiting her brother at his Cork city home when a male intruder broke into the property.

The man was said to have threatened the pair before fleeing the scene with a sum of money.

Gerry and Mary were treated at the scene by paramedics. Their injuries were described as not being life threatening.

The campaign initially set out with a target of €2,000, and had reached €29,535 by Monday afternoon. 

The charity fundraising page outlines: "Hi, we are paramedics who are running this GoFundMe in an attempt to return some of Gerry and Mary's life savings which was stolen from them during a burglary in their home this morning in cork.

"They are an elderly brother and sister and have been deeply traumatised by their experience. They were held at knifepoint in their home for over an hour. They are now being treated in the Mercy hospital. It would be great if we could alleviate their financial worries at least. Thank you," the GoFundMe page says. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the aggravated burglary which took place at a residential property in the Gurranabraher area of Cork City on Sunday, 13th February, 2022.

According to Gardaí, shortly after 7.30am the pair were threatened at knife point by a male intruder in the course of a burglary at a house on Boyce’s Street. The intruder left the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information and are keen to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Boyce’s Street or neighbouring streets between 6.30am and 9.00am who may have witnessed anything.

They are also appealing to road users with video footage from the Gurranabraher area between those times, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.

