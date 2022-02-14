Search

14 Feb 2022

'A really exciting time' - Harris announces €430m investment in third level education

'A really exciting time' - Harris announces €430m investment in third level education

'A really exciting time' - Harris announces €430m investment in third level education

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Feb 2022 1:22 PM

Minister Simon Harris and Minister of State Niall Collins have today announced the allocation of €430 million towards an "ambitious" new phase of investment in the further and higher education sectors. 

Almost half of the funding will be directed to the expansion of skills centres and apprenticeship programmes across Ireland, as well as the establishment of further education and training (FET) colleges. 

Speaking today, Minister Harris called it "a really exciting time" for third level education.

He said, "As we progress the policy for a unified tertiary system, it is vitally important we invest in infrastructure across the system. 

"Capital investment is essential to realising our full potential and ambitions. This new phase will involve targeted capital investments of some €430 million over four years, in addition to existing grant schemes and support for projects already approved to proceed by my department." 

The funding available to the FET sector through these new programmes is reportedly more than triple the total capital expenditure in the sector over the past four years. 

Minister Harris continued: "The next phase of investment will position the further and higher education sectors to together cater for rising demand by offering a comprehensive range of complementary options for learners. This includes increasing numbers of school leavers seeking further and higher education places - including apprenticeships – as well as those seeking to reskill and upskill throughout their lives." 

The new programmes will see significant capital investment in the higher education sector, including a programme dedicated to strengthening Technological Universities and a programme driving reform of the FET sector. 

Minister Collins said the new investment will make "a significant contribution" to supporting the skills pipeline. 

He said, "The emphasis on support for balanced regional development is very welcome. We are also keen, through our investment approach, to encourage close collaboration between higher and further education providers." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media