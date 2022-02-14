REVEALED: The shop that sold EuroMillions ticket for €30.9 million

The location of where the winning EuroMillions ticket was bought for just under €31 million has been confirmed, with people being urged to check their tickets.

A family-run service station located on the border of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary has been confirmed as the selling location for Friday night’s (11th February) winning EuroMillions ticket worth an astonishing €30,928,078.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Sunday 6th February at Larkin’s Gala Service Station, Garryurtneal, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Clare.

The Mid-West player has officially become the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland.

Siobhan Larkin, who owns the business with her husband Michael, spoke of the complete shock and joy she felt on receiving the news over the weekend.

“When our visitors from the National Lottery arrived here on Sunday evening, I was totally overwhelmed and in quite a state of shock. I couldn’t believe that it was our store that sold the winning ticket worth €30.9 million. We are coming up to 21 years in business here this March so what a way this is to mark the occasion. The vast majority of our customers are locals so we hope that the winner might be a local too and wish them all the very best with their huge win.”

“This win is going to be absolutely huge for the community. It’s become a bit of a running joke now as to where the winning ticket was actually sold because of our unique border location – was it Clare, Limerick or Tipperary? As proud Tipperary people, we’ll be claiming the win for Tipp!”

The National Lottery are continuing to urge players to check their tickets very carefully as one lucky player who purchased their ticket at Larkin’s Gala Service Station now has a ticket worth €30,928,078.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place. The player should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their hugely life-changing prize.