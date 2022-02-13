Search

13 Feb 2022

Gardaí investigating following road fatality in Meath

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Feb 2022 1:31 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí are currently investigating following a road collision in Co Meath in which a man in his 60s died.

The single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12:25am on Sunday at Robertstown, Kilmainhamwood.

The sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his 60s, was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The road has been closed and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage to make this footage available to them.

