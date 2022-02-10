Search

10 Feb 2022

State company hikes bin charges for thousands of households amid cost of living crisis

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

10 Feb 2022 11:30 AM

A State-owned bin company is set to charge thousands of households in Leinster and Munster more to collect their rubbish because of a big rise in overheads.

Bord na Móna Recycling has written to customers advising them of an increase in charges from February. The standard service charge will go up by €2 per month per general waste bin.

The company, which is owned by taxpayers, outlines the reasons why it claims customers will have to fork out more.

"As a business, we have incurred unprecedented costs increases over the past 12 months. These increases include a 30% increase in fuel costs along with similar energy cost increases to power and waste recovery operations.

"As is the case across many industries, the costs incurred for raw materials and spare parts deployed across our fleet and waste processing equipment have also increased significantly.

"We are continually working to advance our efficiencies in the extraction of all recycling and recovery potential from waste to offset these increases, unfortunately, it is not always possible. 

"To continue bringing you the best service possible your price will change from February," it said.

The standard service charge will go up by €2 per month per general waste bin.

Bord na Móna Recycling, formally AES, collects waste from homes and businesses across Leinster and North Munster. 

Bord na Móna's involvement in the waste business predates its exit from peat production by more than a decade. It bought AES for €61 million in 2007.  

