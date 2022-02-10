Search

10 Feb 2022

Pensioners forced to cut back on meat and heating due to cost of living crisis

Pensioners forced to cut back on meat and heating due to cost of living crisis

Reporter:

David Power

10 Feb 2022 11:30 AM

Pensioners have been forced to cut back on eating meat, central heating use and eating out due to the cost of living crisis.

A new poll by Red C — conducted on behalf of the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul — reveals the extent to which households are struggling to cope with the ongoing surge in inflation.

Some 37% of respondents said they have cut back on essential heating and electricity use and 17% said they have cut back on other essentials such as food.

In the poll, 48% of unemployed respondents said they had already cut back on essential heating and electricity along with 37% of single parents.

Guests on RTE radio this morning outlined the affect inflation is having on them. 

"The cost of living is gone beyond what an old age pensioner can afford now," said Hugh Feely, a pensioner in Co Leitrim.

He was one of a number of older people who spoke to RTÉ's Morning Ireland radio show this morning.

He said the €5 increase in the State Pension in the last budget does not cover the rising cost of living.

"I used to have lunch out maybe once a fortnight. I'd have something like lamb chops or pork chops or I'd have a minute steak once a week. I don't get that anymore because I can't afford it," said Mr Feely.

He added the cost of streaky rashers, something which he used to enjoy as a treat, has increased in his local shop by 20 cents.

The government is set to announce measures later today to tackle the spiraling cost of living. 

May Curtis from Co Wexford also noted the increase in meat prices due to the rising cost of living. She said she wears a dressing gown over her clothes and drinks hot tea to stay warm when her house is cold.

"It's tough. The price of petrol and everything has gone up - even the ESB and all. Everything is tough. By the time you get everything and you pay for things there is not much left," said Ms Curtis.

"Sometimes I decide will I just pay my bills and then I'll have to cut back on what I'm going to be getting," Ms Curtis said. 

She said the tries to buy cheaper cuts of meat, if she is lucky enough to be able to get them. 

She also said she only turns her central heating on for an hour or two per day, and has to wear warm clothes after that. 

However, other women at Gorey Active Retirement Association said they can get by on the State Pension.

"I do notice that things are going up in the groceries but so far so good, I can manage," said 81-year-old Ann Slator. 

"I am able to manage on my pension," she added. 

The government is set to announce a range of measures later today to tackle the rising cost of living. 

