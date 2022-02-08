Search

08 Feb 2022

REVEALED: The most common pests found in Irish homes in 2021

REVEALED: The most common pests found in Irish homes in 2021

REVEALED: The most common pests found in Irish homes in 2021

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

08 Feb 2022 6:24 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider has announced that rodents, wasps and garden ants topped the list of pests that it was called out to handle in 2021 right across Ireland.

The Top Pests of 2021 list showed that rodents accounted for 31% of all pest callouts for the year followed by wasps (13%) and garden ants (5%) as the top three pests. Dublin was the county which accounted for the most callouts this year, accounting for 42% of all callouts. Cork (12%), Kildare (6%) Galway (5%) and Limerick (4%) made up the rest of the top 5 counties that were most affected by pests in 2021.

The pest control provider believes that the changing public health guidelines throughout the year, as the country went through different waves of the pandemic resulted in conditions for pests to adapt and live in. As lockdown restrictions were lifted throughout the summer and with improved weather, people began to interact more outdoors which resulted in increased activity of pests at that time.

It was a busy year for Rentokil, and it is expected that it will be just as busy in 2022, with the relaxation of public health guidelines and the return of normal activity across the country as it opens up fully and workers return to the office. Such expectations are that rodents will not need to venture further afield to find food; increased travel could lead to the threat of bed bugs being spread; and as normal summer activity could take place this year. this will see increased interaction between the public and summer pests such as wasps.

Rentokil also expects that as a result of climate change and rising temperatures, pest populations will continue to grow in the years to come.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil said: “Pests have thrived during the lockdown measures of 2021 in environments such as vacant buildings which offered the perfect shelter for rodents and other pests. As those measures were eased in the summer and people socialised more, especially outdoors, this saw greater interaction between the public and pests, particularly wasps who would have benefitted greatly from outdoor socialising.

"With the relaxation of public health restrictions, it is expected that an increase in pest activity will occur and as we get back to normal levels of social activity there will be greater opportunities for them. Smart pest control measures which utilise expertise and technology are the best option to combat any pest issue that people encounter.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media