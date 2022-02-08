REVEALED: The most common pests found in Irish homes in 2021

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider has announced that rodents, wasps and garden ants topped the list of pests that it was called out to handle in 2021 right across Ireland.

The Top Pests of 2021 list showed that rodents accounted for 31% of all pest callouts for the year followed by wasps (13%) and garden ants (5%) as the top three pests. Dublin was the county which accounted for the most callouts this year, accounting for 42% of all callouts. Cork (12%), Kildare (6%) Galway (5%) and Limerick (4%) made up the rest of the top 5 counties that were most affected by pests in 2021.

The pest control provider believes that the changing public health guidelines throughout the year, as the country went through different waves of the pandemic resulted in conditions for pests to adapt and live in. As lockdown restrictions were lifted throughout the summer and with improved weather, people began to interact more outdoors which resulted in increased activity of pests at that time.

It was a busy year for Rentokil, and it is expected that it will be just as busy in 2022, with the relaxation of public health guidelines and the return of normal activity across the country as it opens up fully and workers return to the office. Such expectations are that rodents will not need to venture further afield to find food; increased travel could lead to the threat of bed bugs being spread; and as normal summer activity could take place this year. this will see increased interaction between the public and summer pests such as wasps.

Rentokil also expects that as a result of climate change and rising temperatures, pest populations will continue to grow in the years to come.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil said: “Pests have thrived during the lockdown measures of 2021 in environments such as vacant buildings which offered the perfect shelter for rodents and other pests. As those measures were eased in the summer and people socialised more, especially outdoors, this saw greater interaction between the public and pests, particularly wasps who would have benefitted greatly from outdoor socialising.

"With the relaxation of public health restrictions, it is expected that an increase in pest activity will occur and as we get back to normal levels of social activity there will be greater opportunities for them. Smart pest control measures which utilise expertise and technology are the best option to combat any pest issue that people encounter.”