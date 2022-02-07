Search

07 Feb 2022

Search is on for Ireland's latest Lotto millionaire

Search is on for Ireland's latest Lotto millionaire

Staff at Delaney’s Newsagents in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford celebrate after selling the winning ticket

Reporter:

David Power

07 Feb 2022 4:22 PM

Ireland's latest Lotto millionaire has yet to come forward to claim their prize from the weekend. 

A local newsagents located in the heart of Enniscorthy town has been confirmed as the selling location of Saturday night’s €1 million Lotto Plus 1 ticket.  
 
The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Delaney’s Newsagents on Rafter Street in Enniscorthy. 
 
Joe Byrne who has run Delaney’s Newsagents for over 15 years was overjoyed to hear that one of his customers had become a Lotto millionaire over the weekend. He said: “As a shop owner, there isn’t a better feeling than getting a call from the National Lottery to say that you’ve made one of your customers a millionaire, it’s very special! I found out the amazing news on Sunday night so I’ve been looking forward to sharing the good news with our customers and the people of Enniscorthy ever since. It's a life changing sum of money so whoever the winner is, I hope that they and their family enjoy every second of it.” 
 
The National Lottery are continuing to urge Lotto players in the Enniscorthy area to check their tickets carefully as one lucky player now has a ticket worth €1 million.

The biggest winner of the night is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place. The Wexford winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.  
 

