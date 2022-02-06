Irish lotto player scoops €1 million in Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw

Lotto players in Wexford are today being urged to check their tickets carefully after one player scooped the top prize of €1 million in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The National Lottery has said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store which sold the winning ticket on Monday.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s (5th February) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 12, 30, 31, 40, 41, 45 and the bonus was 15.

The biggest winner from last night’s draw, who has now also become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.

The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claim@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Last night’s draw saw over 103,000 players all over the country win prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games with a player in the South East becoming the biggest winner of the night.

"A Lotto player in Wexford has officially become Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the life-changing amount of €1 million in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

"We are advising the top prize winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. The winner should make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their €1 million prize.”

While there was no winner of the €4,318,535 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, Wednesday’s (9th February) Lotto jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €4.8 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.