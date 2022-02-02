'Passport emergency' looming with huge demand in applications

File Pic
A Fine Gael Senator has said that Ireland can expect a "passport emergency" within the coming months.
Senator Garret Ahearn made the comments while speaking to Newstalk FM radio station, where he called on more staff to be deployed to the passport office.
It is estimated that around 1.7 million passport applications are expected to be made in the weeks and months ahead as people book holidays abroad as Covid-19 restrictions ease.
Commenting on the potential situation, Senator Ahearn said: "We need more staff, that's certainly one thing because we're going from 600,000 passports issued this last year
"We need a reminder for people that passports are out of date, a little bit like the motor tax, an email to remind you that you're out of date."
"Also I think the industry needs to do something, in terms of when you're booking I think you need to be asked for your passport number," he added.
Senator Garret Ahearn, Fine Gael
RTÉ News has reported that a number of frustrated passport applicants have echoed Senator Ahearn's concerns, and are turning to their local TDs in an attempt to get their travel documentation quicker.
According to its coverage of the story, a number of TDs claimed that they are "inundated" with constituents contacting them about passports.
The news outlet included a set of figures within its report, which shows that:
However, a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs seemed to dismiss this uptick in passport concerns, saying that an "elected representative temporary helpline" for TDs "does not fast track the processing of an application".
Kildare Minor Hurling manager Mark Moloney and his management team have announced their panel for 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.