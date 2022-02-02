Search

02 Feb 2022

11 inmates at Northern Irish prison to take legal action over use of solitary confinement

11 inmates at Northern Irish prison to take legal action over use of solitary confinement

11 inmates at Northern Irish prison to take legal action over use of solitary confinement

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Feb 2022 1:01 PM

A group of 11 prisoners at Maghaberry Prison are taking legal action over the use of effective solitary confinement.

Representing the group, KRW Law said they are raising serious concerns around the “excessive use of detention amounting to solitary confinement by the Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS)”.

They are particularly highlighting the effect of “extensive periods of individual detention” on mental health, contending it “constitutes breaches of their fundamental human rights”.

Earlier this week, a report by the Criminal Justice Inspection found that some prisoners in Northern Ireland are being subjected to effective solitary confinement which does not meet the expected United Nations Standard Minimum Rules.

They found that the facilities in the care and supervision units were inadequate and there were insufficient professional healthcare staff to care for and treat them.

Chief inspector of criminal justice in Northern Ireland Jacqui Durkin said the in-depth review found evidence that the regime experienced by a number of CSU prisoners did not meet the UN standard minimum rules known as the Mandela Rules.

Inspectors have made three strategic and 11 operational recommendations for improvement as a result of their findings.

These have been accepted by the Prison Service.

KRW Law said its clients include Neil Quinn, who until recently was a remand prisoner, and said he was at times locked up for 24 hours, adding “significant staff shortages” meant he could not receive the adequate mental health care he needed in prison.

The firm has issued civil proceedings on behalf of Mr Quinn at the High Court against NIPS regarding breaches of the Mandela Rules, seeking damages.

It is also applying for leave to judicially review NIPS policy and practice on the use of care and supervision units.

Jack Murphy, of KRW, said the CJI report “illustrates clear breaches and violations of international human rights and humanitarian standards by the prison authorities in Northern Ireland”.

“HMP Maghaberry has long had a reputation as a ‘failing prison’ but recently its standards appeared to have improved,” he said.

“But now it is confirmed that regarding extended detention and mental health services the system is failing on a significant scale.

“The legal action being taken by our client Neil Quinn will seek to secure judicial condemnation and censure of these failures.

“At present this will be by way of a civil actions for damages and a public law challenge to apply for leave to judicially review of NIPS policies and procedures in this matter which is why we have issued pre-action proceedings to ground a public law challenge.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media