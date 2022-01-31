President Higgins leads tributes to Traveller rights activist Ronnie Fay

The president has led tributes to Pavee Point co-director and traveller rights activist Ronnie Fay following her death.

President Michael D Higgins said that Ms Fay “worked tirelessly” to improve the living circumstances, status and participation of the Traveller community.

Ms Fay, who had been an activist for Traveller people for some 40 years, died on Monday.

She worked with Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre for four decades.

Statement from President Michael D. Higgins on the death of Ms Ronnie Fay

In a statement, Mr Higgins said: “May I express on behalf of Sabina and myself, and as President of Ireland, what a great sadness it is to learn of the death of Ronnie Fay.

“For almost 40 years, with Ronnie at its heart, Pavee Point has campaigned for Traveller and Roma rights.

“Ronnie worked tirelessly to improve living circumstances, status and participation of the Traveller and Roma community and she continuously fought for social justice, greater solidarity, development, equality and human rights.

“Ronnie’s life work has been a shining light of advocacy for Traveller and Roma rights.

“Through her activism, and with the assistance of Traveller community workers and leaders across the country, her courage and passion has changed the lives of so many members of the Traveller community.

“Her contribution was of such immense significance. She will be so missed.”

Ronnie Fay Remembered – by Anastasia Crickley, Pavee Point Chairperson

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Pavee Point said their sympathies went to her husband Philip Watt and her children Jonathan, Veronica and Patrick.

“Ronnie will be a huge loss for us, for all we work with and for all concerned with Traveller and Roma human rights here and everywhere,” they added.

“She gave her life to promoting equality and social justice and led Pavee Point’s work locally, nationally and internationally with courage and conviction even during the last two years of Covid and including when she was already unwell.

“Ronnie was also our colleague and friend, and friend to Travellers and Roma, and those who stand in solidarity with Travellers and Roma, throughout the country as the concerned messages of the past weeks again indicate.

“As a community worker she believed in solidarity and support for others and in participating actively in shaping our country’s responses and initiatives with marginalised communities.

I am deeply saddened to hear of Ronnie's passing. She was a powerful advocate for the rights of the Traveller and Roma communities in Ireland, and the country will be poorer for her loss. My condolences to her family and friends.

“She made time to be an active camogie, hurling and sports enthusiast. May she rest in peace.”

Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of Ronnie’s passing.

“She was a powerful advocate for the rights of the Traveller and Roma communities in Ireland, and the country will be poorer for her loss.

“My condolences to her family and friends.”