31 Jan 2022

Watch: Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird reveals cloned voice

Reporter:

David Power

31 Jan 2022 11:07 AM

Retired RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird is to have his voice cloned in the coming days, which will allow him to communicate despite his voice deteriorating due to Motor Neurone Disease (MND). 

He confirmed in a social media post that "my voice is getting worse and worse, every day". 

However, he is undeterred and his voice is being cloned, with cutting edge technology from Marino Softeware allowing him to communicate via his phone.

The former high-profile RTÉ journalist was diagnosed with MND last October.

He has launched a major fundraising drive and will be climbing Croagh Patrick on April 2. The event - climbwithcharlie.ie - came about after he told Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show that he wanted to do the climb with some of his closest friends. 

"In this very difficult period of my life, I want people to reach out the hand of friendship to one another," he said. 

The event will raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, two charities which Charlie says are very close to his heart. 

Local News

