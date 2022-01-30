Survey finds that many plan to buy less to help the planet

Almost a quarter of Irish consumers want to reduce their impact on the planet – with many planning to borrow more and reduce the volume of products they buy, a survey has found.

New year resolutions see 23% of people commit to act more sustainably in 2022, according to community sharing app OLIO.

Topping the list is a pledge to purchase fewer things and buy or borrow more second-hand goods (37%), while 7% say they want to stop buying brand new items altogether.

A further 7% want to reduce single-use plastic and another 5% plan to eat less meat.

“According to the Global Footprint Network, we’re consuming resources as if we have 1.75 planets — and are on track to consume as if we have three planets by 2030, and five planets by 2050. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out this is completely unsustainable,” said Tessa Clarke (pictured), co-founder and CEO of OLIO.

“Whilst re-engineering the global economy might be out of any one individual’s reach, borrowing instead of buying isn’t.”

Users of the free OLIO app – launched here in November to combat soaring food waste – can now use the new Borrow feature, allowing them to list commonly used household items available for their neighbours to borrow.

It covers everyday items such as breadmakers, drills, board games and books.

The survey, conducted among OLIO’s 45,000-plus users in Ireland, shows money is not the primary motivation to change our ways.

A total of 26% said they were driven to reduce their consumption to protect the planet – almost double the number (14%), who wanted to save cash.

Nearly 30% said they wanted to lead a more environmentally friendly life, with a further 15% saying they want a simpler life.

“The survey shows that just because we can buy new goods, often at the touch of a button, it doesn’t mean we have to,” added Ms Clarke.