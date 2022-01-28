Search

28 Jan 2022

ICU figures fall to yearly low as Covid-19 hospital patient numbers continue to drop

Reporter:

David Power

28 Jan 2022 6:05 PM

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring ICU care has fallen below 70 for the first time since July of last year. 

Latest figures show that there are just 69 Covid-positive patients in ICU today. 

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has also dropped again, and now stands at 707.

This is the lowest figure since January 1. 

The number of hospital patients have been pretty much on a downward trend in the past few weeks. 

This is despite a large number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the country. There were 9,938 cases registered through PCR and antigen tests on Thursday. 

However, the majority of these have contracted the omicron variant, which has shown much milder symptoms than previous variants of Covid-19. 

