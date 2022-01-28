Hugely popular fake tan brand issues statement on ingredients over regulation changes

Irish Fake Tan sister brands Bellamianta and Iconic Bronze have released an official statement regarding the new regulations over the use of Dihydroxyacetone that will come into effect across the EU throughout 2022.

Both brands have researched and reformulated their product ranges over the last 18 months to include new, safe and skin-loving ingredients to continue providing their famous bronzed hue.

The changes come after the EU stated that all brand owners of products containing DHA (Dihydroxyacetone) must amend their formulations to ensure they do not exceed the maximum amount of 10%.

The roll out of these new regulations state that brand owners will no longer be permitted to sell to Retailers (B2B) from January 2022, and all online sales must cease from April 2022.

Currently, the ‘old’ formulas for both brands will still be available until April 2022, while stocks last, with the newly reformulated products arriving online and on shelves after this date.

A number of other tanning brands are facing the same situation with DHA an important ingredient in most tan products, particularly dark and ultra-dark variations.

DHA - dihydroxyacetone – is a safe, sunless tanning ingredient, currently the most popular way of gaining a tan-like appearance without sun exposure, as it carries fewer health risks than any of the other available methods.

It is a colourless 3-carbon sugar that when applied to the skin causes a chemical reaction with amino acids in the surface cells of the skin producing a darkening effect DHA does not damage skin as it only affects the outermost cells of the epidermis (stratum corneum). All effective sunless tanners contain DHA.

Bellamianta & Iconic Bronze said: “At Bellamianta & Iconic Bronze, we have taken this change in regulations as a stepping stone for both brands to move further onto our next passion project and something we have been working on in the background for years – Skincare. At Bellamianta, skincare has and will continue to be at the forefront of our products. All of our products are vegan, cruelty-free, PETA approved, alcohol-free, and free of all other GMOs, sulphates and toxins," said brand Owner & Founder Linda Stinson.

"This update from the EU has required us to reformulate our products to make them even better than they currently are. We have used this reformulation as an opportunity to give our products even more benefits, combining our two core passions: Tanning and Skincare. Whilst we have been working for a long time to bring a new and improved formula, we have taken this as an opportunity to enhance all our formulations with skin-loving ingredients."

Suzanne Jackson from the SoSueMe brand has said her ultra dark product will be "nowhere near what it was" before the EU changes. She described the regulation changes as a "sad day for tanning."