Ministers asked to act to criminalise shocking sex-for-rent arrangements

The Minister for Housing and and the Minister for Justice will both be asked to criminalise sex-for-rent arrangements.

It follows after an Irish Examiner investigation found that accommodation is being offered at reduced rent or rent-free in return for sex in Newcastlewest, County Limerick, and in Dublin.

The newspaper also reported that the issue was previously raised in 2019 by then Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger, who said sex for rent was becoming a reality for many tenants.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said about the issue: "As soon as the Dáil reconvenes, I will be raising this with the Minister for Housing and the Minister for Justice to ensure that both departments work quickly together to ensure this kind of thing is prosecutable."

"It is absolutely unacceptable... you could have people who have very acute housing needs and who are in very vulnerable positions being seriously exploited if this is allowed take root."

He added that any platforms that host these type of adverts should face fines with landlords who are offering such arrangements prosecuted.

The arrangements have been condemned by chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Noeline Blackwell, who said that the reality is that these arrangements equate to non-consensual sex, because the tenant has no power in such a situation.

She explained: "The tenant has no security of tenure, no tenancy agreement."

"They always have to be pleasing to the person giving them shelter: it is a massive power imbalance between the two."

Other politicians who have criticised the advertisements include Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Collins and Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.

The issue is due to appear before the Oireachtas committee on housing in January.