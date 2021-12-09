Varadkar questioned on 'the point' of abortion law review if it does not examine policy

The Tánaiste has been asked if he trusts the women of Ireland amid calls for a review of the country's abortion law.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced on Wednesday that a scheduled review of the law would look at its operation, but was not intended to examine policy on terminations.

Labour leader Alan Kelly TD said the approach in effect ruled out any changes to the law, and suggested it was being taken because many Fianna Fáil TDs were opposed to it in the first place.

Do you and the Minister for Health not trust the women of Ireland? asks @alankellylabour questioning the Tánaiste on the terms of review for the operation of the law on terminations of pregnancy. Was this decision made at Cabinet not to look at the policy of the Act? pic.twitter.com/zbqygwmsBo — The Labour Party (@labour) December 9, 2021

Deputy Kelly told the Dáil: “This review won’t consider any policy changes to the act. It amounts to a predetermined process and is at odds with previous statutory reviews.

“How can he (Minister Donnelly) realistically just look at how it is currently operating, without in any way considering the constraints on policy caused by the law?”

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions today (December 9th) Deputy Kelly asked Tánaiste Leo Varadkar if the Government was “taking this course because so many members of your partners in Government in Fianna Fáil opposed and voted against this legislation in the first place and this is the most politically expedient thing to do?”

The deputy said there were “a range of problems” with the law as it stands.

“We know only 10 maternity units offer full termination services and very few GPs,” he said.

“There are geographical issues across the board.

“Three years on, legislation for safer access zones around maternity hospitals hasn’t been published.

“But the reality is, for women, is that the three-day waiting period and 12-week limit creates serious access problems.

“In the middle of a global pandemic, imagine, 375 women travelled to the UK last year. I know some of them.

“There are real problems with this legislation, and it should be reviewed.”

Deputy Kelly pointed out that in recent years three similar reviews had all examined policy – the Lobbying Act, the Gender Recognition Act and the Protected Disclosures Act.

“What is the point of review of the operation of law and terminations in Ireland if it doesn’t take on board the concerns of those impacted by the constraints of the legislation in the first place?” he asked.

“Are you and why are you categorically ruling out any changes to the law? And if so, what is the point of such a review?

“Why are you treating this review differently?”

Mr Varadkar said he did not recall seeing the terms of reference for the review.

He said he believed that issues arising from the legislation should be examined.

He said that when the law was introduced in 2018 by then Health Minister Simon Harris, he believed there would be a “comprehensive review, and not just the operation of it”.

“I do agree with your basic point that we should, at least at some point, examine some of the issues around the legislation,” he said.

“You mentioned the issue of safe access zones, that’s certainly one.

“You mentioned an issue of the waiting period. A lot of people feel the waiting period is a good idea. I appreciate some people don’t.

“We also need to look at the issue that does come up quite a lot now around non-fatal foetal abnormalities, which is a difficult one and is one of the reasons why people travel to the UK.”