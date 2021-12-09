URGENT RECALL: Parents warned to stop use of toy immediately due to potential choking hazard

A child's toy sold in recent months in Penneys has been recalled due to a potential choking hazard.
The recall notice, issued via the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), stated: "Primark Limited (t/a Penneys) is carrying out a recall of their children’s wooden xylophone with mallet.
"A safety issue has been identified with the affected products where there is a risk that small parts (xylophone foot and ball at the top of the mallet) may become detached from the product, which can be a potential choking and/or ingestion hazard".
The affected products were sold in Penneys stores between 8 May 2021 and 18 October 2021.
"Anyone who purchased one of these products is warned to stop using it immediately and keep it out of reach of children," the CCPC said.
If you have purchased this product you can return it to any Penneys/Primark store where you will be offered a full refund.
