ALERT: Batches of four vitamin products recalled from popular supermarket
Batches of four vitamin products have been recalled from a popular supermarket due to the presence of a banned pesticide.
Tesco Ireland issued the recall as the pesticide, Ethylene Oxide, is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU.
However, it is approved for use by other countries outside the EU.
The following batches are affected:
Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption over a long period of time.
It's recommended exposure to the substance should be minimised.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Tesco stores supplied with the implicated batches.
