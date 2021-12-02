Agriculture minister 'confident' that Ireland can avoid another lockdown

Ireland can avoid another lockdown if the public continues to respond to measures, according to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Charlie McConalogue said he's confident strict restrictions aren't needed - but added that any NPHET advice will be considered.

NPHET is meeting today to consider the latest situation on Covid-19 and also the impact of the new Omicron variant.

“Public health advice has been crucial in managing the risk of infection, right throughout this process," Minister McConalogue said.

“We’ll consider any advice NPHET has in that regard," he said.

However, he acknowledged the efforts currently being made, which was new restrictions in primary schools this week including the introduction of mask-wearing for school-children from 3rd class up.

The steps being taken by the Irish public have reassured the minister that new measures will not be required.

He said he was reassured, "because of the way the public are responding and because of the way things have stabilised over the last period of time".

"If people keep doing that and keep being very cautious and attentive in their everyday lives and managing conservatively their everyday lives, I would be confident we can maintain and continue to work as we are," Minister McConalogue said.