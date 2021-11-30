Famous LGBTI+ Dublin bar to hold toys collection for children in Direct Provision

A well-known LGBTI+ bar in Dublin City will hold a toys collection for children in Direct Provision (DP).

The Pantibar, which is owned by drag performer and LGBTI+ activist Rory O' Neill, also known as "Panti Bliss", will be taking in toys on Saturday December 4 from 4-7pm.

All toys will be given to the 2,617 children currently in DP in Ireland.

Recommended for children aged 0-4 years include: scarves, hats and gloves, jigsaws, shape sorters, automobloxs, colouring books and colours, educational games and books, fun costumes, art kits and Lego.

The same applies for 4-8, although the following will also be accepted: novels, toy cars and toy prams, water bottle art sets, footballs, sports materials and fun hair/nail kits.

For 8-11 year olds, smart games, string games, and Nerf balls can also be donated.

Vouchers can also be donated to those aged between 11 and 17.

The Pantibar has advised those that wish to donate to mark their gift for the appropriate age category.

Donations can also be made at https://www.directprovision.org/.