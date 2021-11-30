Famous LGBTI+ Dublin bar to hold toys collection for children in Direct Provision

File Pic
A well-known LGBTI+ bar in Dublin City will hold a toys collection for children in Direct Provision (DP).
The Pantibar, which is owned by drag performer and LGBTI+ activist Rory O' Neill, also known as "Panti Bliss", will be taking in toys on Saturday December 4 from 4-7pm.
All toys will be given to the 2,617 children currently in DP in Ireland.
Recommended for children aged 0-4 years include: scarves, hats and gloves, jigsaws, shape sorters, automobloxs, colouring books and colours, educational games and books, fun costumes, art kits and Lego.
The same applies for 4-8, although the following will also be accepted: novels, toy cars and toy prams, water bottle art sets, footballs, sports materials and fun hair/nail kits.
For 8-11 year olds, smart games, string games, and Nerf balls can also be donated.
Vouchers can also be donated to those aged between 11 and 17.
The Pantibar has advised those that wish to donate to mark their gift for the appropriate age category.
Donations can also be made at https://www.directprovision.org/.
Pic Supplied: Kari Daniels, CEO, Tesco Ireland presenting Ger Lynch from Tesco Celbridge with the Store Manager of the Year award from the annual Tesco Values Awards
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.