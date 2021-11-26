Search

26 Nov 2021

Hauliers planning another demonstration if fuel prices aren't reduced

Hauliers planning another demonstration if fuel prices aren't reduced

Reporter:

David Power

The truckers who brought Dublin to a standstill and held up traffic on several motorways into the city earlier this week are planning another event if fuel prices aren't reduced. 

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices wrote on social media that they were considering the move and called on other sectors to join them.

"All hauliers, truckers , buses, taxis , fisheries, professional drivers, couriers and members of the public the first week in December could be the next one if we don’t get a change so keep in mind. This will be massive,” they said. 

Independent Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue called on the Government to hold an emergency meeting with the hauliers to prevent the second protest going ahead.

He said the rising fuel prices are “interfering with every household in Ireland”.

"This is a national emergency and it needs to be dealt with like that," he said. 

In response, An Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government understands the "enormous impact" that rising fuel prices is having on people.

He said it was important to remember that the prices are driven by international factors and the Government only has so much control over such things. 

However, Deputy O’Donoghue reminded the Tanaiste that the Government has control over 23 per cent of the cost of fuel through VAT, 2 per cent of which was voted through in the Dáil on carbon tax. 

The AA estimates that taxes account for 97.046c in the charge for a litre of petrol and 84.438c for a litre of diesel. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media