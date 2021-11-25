Hospital Covid-19 numbers drop to lowest in almost two weeks

Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital have fallen to the lowest number in 11 days.
There were 598 Covid-positive patients in Irish hospitals this morning.
This is the first time the figure has fallen below 600 in 11 days.
The figure represents a drop of 6.9% in the past week.
Latest figures show that there are currently 132 patients receiving treatment in ICU.
The news comes as National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) meets today.
It is understood that increased mask wearing at outdoor events and possibly the use of them in primary schools are measures which will be considered at the meeting today.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.