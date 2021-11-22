Witnesses to fatal collision in the Midlands asked to come forward after young man dies
Witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision are being asked to come forward by Gardai after the death of a young man.
Emergency services and Gardai attended the scene of a collision between a van and a pedestrian on the N80 at Clonsoghey in County Laois on Saturday.
The young man, who was reportedly in his late teens, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise where he later passed away from his injuries.
The driver of the van was not injured.
Investigating Gardai are appealing particularly for road users with camera footage to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
