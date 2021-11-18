Search

18/11/2021

'Marginal change' in behaviour could bring Covid-19 'back under control'

"Marginal change' in behaviour could bring Covid-19 'back under control'

Reporter:

David Power

A marginal change in people's behaviour could bring Covid-19 "back under control", Professor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said.

The Chair of NPHET's Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group spoke on RTE's Morning Ireland radio show. 

"Unless we can pull back our level of contacts, work from home and be very careful about our priority contacts, we are heading for a very challenging December," Prof Nolan. 

"If we follow the public advice, then it's entirely possible that we will bring this back under control, and then allow the booster programme do its job through Christmas and into the spring, and help us suppress the virus in spring," he said. 

Over the last two to three weeks, he said, daily cases have gone from 2,000 to 4,300 and he warned that if nothing else changes Ireland is on a "trajectory towards very large case numbers and very large numbers of people in hospital coinciding with Christmas".

The risk that 450 people may need intensive care by Christmas is "possible" but he said they "are trying to do everything we can do avert that scenario".

He said those models have only just been run and they will rerun them again next week.

A reproduction number of 1.2 or 1.3 is not that far above 1, he said, but is "enough to sustain a rapidly escalating epidemic".

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media